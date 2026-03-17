GMG Productions, David Ian For Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions Presents The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

"A gorgeous, thrilling, heavenly musical."

- The Guardian





"Hallelujah! An almighty revelation."

- The Daily Telegraph

VIP

HK$1,088

A Reserve

HK$988

B Reserve

HK$888

C Reserve

HK$688

D Reserve

HK$588

Concession VIP

HK$988

Concession A

HK$888

Concession B

HK$788







HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - Following several acclaimed and sold-out runs in London as well as an extensive tour of North America, UK and Australia, the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production ofandcelebrated musicalwill visit the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 8 July as part of a major international tour, giving Hong Kong audiences their first opportunity to experience Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary rock musical live on stage.Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winnersand, this production was reimagined by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by directorand choreographer. Completing the creative team is design by, lighting design by, sound design byand music supervision byA global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades,is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus' disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as 'r', ', and 'opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. The original London production opened at the Palace Theatre on 9 August 1972 and ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show calledthat led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical's Broadway debut.will also have a limited run at the iconic London Palladium in summer 2026, starring Sam Ryder as Jesus. Produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, this production was originally created and produced at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.This Olivier Award-winning production ofhas amazed audiences around the world, and we are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to the stage in Hong Kong. Marking the first Hong Kong season of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic rock musical, this engagement promises a spectacular new chapter for local audiences.""GMG Productions is thrilled to be bringing this extraordinary show to Hong Kong. Building on our growing success across Asia, we are proud to present such a dynamic and high-calibre production as part of our long-term commitment to delivering world-class entertainment in the region."This production ofwon the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020, followed by a universally acclaimed UK tour in 2023/24.Casting to be announced.The 2026 Tour ofis produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.will be performed in English with Chinese surtitles.Tickets for the Hong Kong season will go on sale soon. Sign up to our online Priority List now at https://jesuschristsuperstar.hk to enjoy a 10% discount during Priority Booking from 25 March, 10am, for 48 hours. General Public Ticket Sales launch on 27 March; tickets are priced from HK$588 to $1,088.For additional information about this production, please visit https://jesuschristsuperstar.hk Facebook & Instagram: @GMGProductionsHK8 July – 1 August 2026Tuesdays- Fridays: 8pmSaturdays: 3pm and 8pmSundays: 2pm and 7pmGrand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui1 hour 50 mins including intervalConcession tickets are available to full-time students, senior citizens aged 60 or above, persons with disabilities and CSSA recipients.Performed in English, with Chinese surtitlesBOOKINGSWebsite: https://jesuschristsuperstar.hk Priority Booking from 25 March, 10am, for 48 hours; General Public Sales from 27 March.Hashtag: #JesusChristSuperstar

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