CARSOME Group Inc (CARSOME or the Group), Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, today announced a strategic investment round of more than USD 30 million from a set of new and existing investors including the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC), Gobi Partners, and Asia Partners.

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - CARSOME Group Inc (CARSOME or the Group), Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, today announced a strategic investment round of more than USD 30 million from a set of new and existing investors including the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC), Gobi Partners, and Asia Partners. This fundraise underscores the investors’ confidence in CARSOME’s journey to profitability and long-term vision across the region, as demonstrated by the recent record FY25 results. These funds will further accelerate its profitable growth in the region for the coming years.This investment and partnership reflect a shared ambition to strengthen connections between Southeast Asia and Greater China, leveraging Hong Kong’s role as a regional gateway for advanced automotive capabilities, technology development, and global talent. With the support from the HKIC, CARSOME will drive initiatives across areas such as supply chain sourcing and technology collaboration, accelerating the application of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive sector, which further empowers CARSOME for its regional expansion.“CARSOME has spent the last several years focused on building a resilient, profitable business with strong fundamentals,” said Eric Cheng, CARSOME Group Co-founder and CEO. “This strategic collaboration and fundraise is a vote of confidence in our continued momentum and long-term vision. This partnership gives us crucial access to innovation capabilities, cross-border networks, and world-class talent that will support our work in AI, data, and next-generation mobility services across Southeast Asia.”Clara Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the HKIC, said, “We are pleased to support CARSOME as part of our continued effort to harness technology to drive industry transformation, contributing to Hong Kong’s long-term economic development and resilience. With Hong Kong’s unique position as a gateway connecting global innovation and investment opportunities, CARSOME exemplifies the type of high-conviction, technology-driven enterprise that aligns with the HKIC’s mandate to foster scalable innovation across our strategic sectors. We look forward to supporting forward-thinking companies like CARSOME in creating tangible value for the future of Hong Kong.”Chibo Tang, Managing Partner of Gobi Partners, said, “CARSOME is a leading example of how Southeast Asian startups are well-positioned to create close ties with partners in Greater China, leveraging each region’s unique strengths. We are pleased to be a returning investor in CARSOME, having supported them for almost a decade. Gobi was an early believer in CARSOME’s ability to scale across international borders, and we are happy to see their early potential come to fruition as they reimagine the way consumers across Asia purchase vehicles.”Hashtag: #CARSOME

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About CARSOME

CARSOME is Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform. With operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, CARSOME aims to digitize the region’s used car industry by reshaping and elevating the car transaction and ownership experience.



Together with subsidiary brands iCar Asia, WapCar, and CarTimes, CARSOME Academy, and CARSOME Capital, CARSOME provides end-to-end solutions to consumers and used car dealers across the decision funnel, from car content consumption, car inspection, and ownership transfer to financing and other ancillary services, as well as an automotive training institution, promising to bring trust, transparency, and choice to our customers. For more information, please visit www.carsome.com.







About Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC)

The HKIC was established in 2022 as the Patient Capital institution wholly owned by and representing the HKSAR Government. It adopts an “Investment +” approach, seeking reasonable financial return in the medium to long term and at the same time creating and supporting growth impetus with a view to contributing to Hong Kong’s economy and society.



The HKIC currently manages the “Hong Kong Growth Portfolio”, “Greater Bay Area Investment Fund”, “Strategic Tech Fund”, and “Co-Investment Fund”. At this stage, it is focusing on three key sectors, namely Hard and Core Technology, Biotech, and New Energy and Green Technology, as well as the relevant applications.



As of January 2026, the HKIC has invested in over 170 projects. Every Hong Kong dollar invested by the HKIC has attracted over 6 Hong Kong dollars from long-term capital for investment. Visit the website for more information: https://www.hkic.org.hk/





About Gobi Partners

Founded in 2002, Gobi Partners is a leading pan-Asian investment firm specialising in bespoke capital solutions for family offices, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions and corporate investors. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, Gobi manages US$1.7 billion across 20 funds, investing in early to growth-stage companies with the potential for generational and global impact.



The firm’s team of over 90 investment professionals operates from 17 locations, curating a diversified portfolio of more than 400 companies, with 75 exits achieved to date. Gobi is recognised for its long-term, values-aligned approach, building ecosystems at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and inclusion. From pioneering TaqwaTech for two billion Muslims, to advancing the circular economy, to promoting gender-diverse leadership, Gobi backs the trends that are reshaping societies.



Gobi's edge lies in identifying structural and demographic shifts, forging partnerships with universities and institutions of higher education; bridging world-class research with private capital and bringing deep technology breakthroughs to commercialisation.



For more information, please visit: https://gobi.vc/







About Asia Partners

Asia Partners is a growth equity firm focused on the next generation of high-growth technology and technology-enabled companies that will transform the Southeast Asia economy. Its mission is to empower founders to build a new generation of tech giants, through deploying capital that directly addresses the region’s ‘Series C/D Gap’, and expertise in operating skills, drawing upon its collective experience of growing eight multi-billion dollar companies, including three in Southeast Asia.



Visit the website for more information: https://www.asiapartners.com/





