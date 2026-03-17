BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 March 2026 - Wind power and photovoltaic energy are reshaping China's energy landscape. As of March 2025, the combined installed capacity of wind and solar power nationwide has exceeded 1.48 billion kilowatts, surpassing thermal power in terms of total installed capacity in history.However, early-generation wind and solar equipment, designed to last 20 to 25 years, is now entering a phase of large-scale decommissioning. It is estimated that by 2050, decommissioned photovoltaic modules will amount to 20 million tonnes, while retired wind turbine blades are expected to reach 3 million tonnes by 2035. How to properly handle this massive volume of retired equipment has become a pressing challenge that the industry must confront."True green development lies in delivering green power while ultimately achieving a closed loop through comprehensive end-of-life solutions," said Hou Bo, deputy general manager of China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) Longyuan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd.CHN Energy holds the world's largest installed wind power capacity. Its combined installed capacity of wind and solar power is close to 120 million kilowatts, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the national total. After several years of technological breakthroughs, in October 2025, the company put into operation a kiloton-scale photovoltaic module recycling demonstration line, independently developed and constructed by CHN Energy Longyuan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. In 2026, CHN Energy Longyuan Environmental Protection Zhangjiakou Branch is expected to commence operations, with an annual processing capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes of decommissioned wind and solar equipment.Meanwhile, CHN Energy Longyuan Environmental Protection has taken the lead in establishing a specialized committee on the circular utilization of retired wind and solar equipment under the China Association of Circular Economy. It has led or participated in the drafting of approximately 17 international, national, and industry standards. While ensuring a stable supply of green electricity, the company also gives due consideration to the full life-cycle utilization of all equipment, including the impacts on environmental governance, in an effort to break through this critical "last mile.""By building an integrated industry–academia–research–application system, we aim to address shared challenges together and foster the growth of this emerging sector," said Hou. For CHN Energy, closing the loop on wind and solar is more than an environmental goal; it is the defining test of true green power.Hashtag: #ChinaNewsService

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