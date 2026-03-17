HYOGO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - Nijigen no Mori Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) is currently hosting a limited-time collaboration event that allows guests to experience the world of the hit TV anime Attack on Titan at Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori." Running from March 14 (Sat), 2026 to December 13 (Sun), 2026, the event offers fans an immersive opportunity to step directly into the dramatic universe of the series.On the opening day, a large number of visitors gathered at the park, eager to explore the attraction. Guests shared enthusiastic reactions such as, "The multi-screen video at the end was incredibly powerful and captivating—I couldn't take my eyes off it," and "The smoke, lighting, and sound effects created a truly immersive experience, making us feel like we were inside the world of the story." To celebrate the grand opening, a Titan from the series made a dramatic appearance right before the guests' eyes, creating an unforgettable and thrilling moment.Throughout the event period, visitors can enjoy two immersive programs held during both daytime and nighttime. The nighttime attraction, "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK – Beyond the Walls –," invites participants to walk approximately 1.2 kilometers through a forest after dark. Using projection mapping and dynamic sound effects, the experience recreates the intense atmosphere of the anime. Guests take on the role of new recruits and join Eren Yeager and companions as they confront the Titans. At the goal point, participants receive an original Nijigen no Mori–exclusive card as a reward for completing their mission.During the daytime, guests can participate in the "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori," where they collect character stamps illustrated exclusively for the event while exploring the park. In addition, a second phase of the daytime program, "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – Nijigen no Mori / At Home," will be introduced at a later date. In this puzzle-solving experience, participants become subordinates of Hange Zoë and work together to solve a series of mysteries.The event also features exclusive merchandise and original food items inspired by popular characters such as Eren Yeager and Levi, making it a must-visit destination for fans. ©HK/AOTHashtag: #NijigennoMori

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