July–August at Hualien Station: “We Bloom!” IP Art Installation

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2025 – The Hualien County Government has launched its 2025 tourism identity,marking the county's renewal after the April 3 earthquake. With updated visuals and integrated marketing efforts, the initiative presents Hualien's natural landscapes and relaxed rhythm of life.Hualien County Magistratestated that reconstruction has strengthened the county and that Hualien is ready to welcome visitors. She noted that the region's mountains, coastline, cultural heritage, and hospitality offer a calming travel experience, and she invited travelers to support the county's continued recovery.According to the Hualien County Government,focuses on themes of identity, openness, and renewal. Through brand updates and cross-sector partnerships, the initiative increases Hualien's visibility in domestic and international tourism markets.The campaign encourages visitors to explore local daily life. A journey may begin inalong the North-Link Railway, where Qixingtan, Xincheng Catholic Church, Etude Bookstore, and Shanhai Dept. Store reflect local cultural and creative energy. Further into, travelers can join the Taroko Wilderness School to discover Indigenous culture and nature-based activities, and stay atfor a restful retreat in the mountains.Visitors can also enjoy Indigenous cuisine at, featuring dishes made with bird's-nest fern, Ailanthus prickly ash, and other local ingredients. Returning to Ji'an and downtown Hualien, travelers may try creative savory ice cream ator visit the restored Japanese-era complex, where coffee, baked goods, and dining capture Hualien's local character.With its mountains, ocean, culture, and slower pace, Hualien offers travelers a place to breathe and reconnect. Theinitiative aims to guide the county toward a full resurgence of tourism in 2025.For more information, please visit the officialwebsite: https://hlwebloom.tw

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.