Fringe Festival 2026 Returns with Warmth and Creative Power 300+ HK & Global Artists, around 100 innovative programmes

Left to right: Fringe Fest Opening Group Photo, Performance Showcase of Chris Cheung and Linus Fung

Chris Cheung

Linus Fung

Jay Peng

Camila Song

Vivek Mahbubani

Mohammed Magdi

Nancy Loo －internationally renowned pianist

Yuki Ip －renowned soprano

Cheronna Ng — Hong Kong pop singer

Lo Lok — Top 20 finalist, King Maker V

Senaida – Hakka Chinese-Canadian transdisciplinary artist/ DJ/ Sound Architect

B-Jazz – the first all-girls big band in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Swings – non-profit group promoting swing dance in Hong Kong

Backstage comedy – Hong Kong's top destination for live stand-up show

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The Hong Kong Fringe Club proudly launchedtoday. Building on last year's success, this edition expands significantly while staying true to the venue's heritage and the city's creative spirit. Under the theme "Breeding Bold. Breaking Boundaries.", the festival showcases daring cross-disciplinary works that redefine artistic expression.The Festival gathers over 300 local and international performers, most enrolled via an open call earlier this year. Spanning eight categories—music, dance, theatre, magic, film, stand-up comedy, family shows, and art-tech—the event features around 100 curated programmes highlighting cross-disciplinary collaborations and innovative artistic experiences. Participants come from Hong Kong and, MainlandChina, Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Hungary, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and the US, covering genres like classical, jazz, pop, traditional Chinese music, plus contemporary dance, original musicals, projected animations, installation art, experimental theatre, and film screenings.This year's Festival showcases emerging talents alongside established practitioners. Highlights include celebrated artiste, renowned pianist, soprano, Hong Kong's first all-female jazz big band, pop singerfinalistswing dance collective, and comedy troupeSpecial family-friendly interactive programmes will feature: the Parent-Child Interactive Concert led by music therapist Bettina Wan, and a nature-inspired interactive musical journey performed by the woodwind quintet, drawing inspiration from fairy-tale forests. In addition, the Fringe Club will join forces with theto present three workshops and programmes that integrate mindfulness and music.Every programme pushes beyond convention, redefining emotional depth and creative possibility. The Fringe Club's historic spaces will once again become a vibrant nexus of art, shared memory, and bold innovation — the perfect embodiment of this year's theme.The opening showcase at today's press con featured performances by: an electronic-acoustic concert),(contemporary ritual theatre:), and comedianswho explored laughter as a source of resilience and strength. Additionally, the festival's kick-off programme—, a solo photography exhibition by—also made its official debut today at Anita Chan Lai-ling Gallery., Chairman of the Fringe Club Board of Directors, expressed deep gratitude to all participants and artists, and stated: " '' is not just a slogan: audiences will witness innovative fusions of classical and electronic music, interactive performances blending dance with Nanyin (Southern Chinese traditional music), cross-disciplinary shows combining sand art with live music, and much more. This is the very essence of this year's theme — liberating art from the constraints of form, allowing creativity to grow freely, and enabling every audience to discover their own emotional resonance through entirely new experiences. We aspire for Hong Kong to be not only an international financial centre, but also a vital hub for artistic and cultural exchange in Asia, providing a radiant stage where the next generation of artists can truly shine."programmes are now open for booking.Festival Ticketing site:More shows will be announced soon — please stay tuned via the Hong Kong Fringe Club's official channels.Hashtag: #TheFringeClub

About the Fringe Club

Founded in 1982, the Fringe Club is a non-profit organization and charity promoting artistic creation in Hong Kong. It provides a larger space for local performers and artists to create, along with technical support and promotional assistance. Since its establishment, the Fringe Club has produced 30 arts festivals, organized 24 theater and dance original productions, participated in 68 cultural exchanges across 15 cities, and hosted over 1,600 exhibitions, 9,000 stage performances, and 3,300 community outreach activities.



The Fringe Club is located in the heart of Hong Kong at the intersection of Lower Albert Road and Wyndham Street, in a historic building listed as a Grade I Heritage Site. The venue includes the Jockey Club Studio Theatre, Fringe Underground, Dairy, and the Anita Chan Lai-ling Gallery.



