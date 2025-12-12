Fringe Festival 2026 Returns with Warmth and Creative Power 300+ HK & Global Artists, around 100 innovative programmes

Let art heal and stand with Hong Kong through thick and thinHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The Hong Kong Fringe Club proudly launched Fringe Festival 2026 today. Building on last year's success, this edition expands significantly while staying true to the venue's heritage and the city's creative spirit. Under the theme "Breeding Bold. Breaking Boundaries.", the festival showcases daring cross-disciplinary works that redefine artistic expression.
First Gathering of Over 300 Artists: Spotlight on Cross-Disciplinary Collabs, Becomes A Meeting Point of Tradition & Innovation
The Festival gathers over 300 local and international performers, most enrolled via an open call earlier this year. Spanning eight categories—music, dance, theatre, magic, film, stand-up comedy, family shows, and art-tech—the event features around 100 curated programmes highlighting cross-disciplinary collaborations and innovative artistic experiences. Participants come from Hong Kong and, Mainland
China, Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Hungary, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and the US, covering genres like classical, jazz, pop, traditional Chinese music, plus contemporary dance, original musicals, projected animations, installation art, experimental theatre, and film screenings.
This year's Festival showcases emerging talents alongside established practitioners. Highlights include celebrated artiste Simon Yam, renowned pianist Nancy Loo, soprano Yuki Ip, Hong Kong's first all-female jazz big band B-JAZZ, pop singer Cheronna Ng, King Maker V finalist Lo Lok, swing dance collective Hong Kong Swings, and comedy troupe Backstage Comedy. Special family-friendly interactive programmes will feature: the Parent-Child Interactive Concert led by music therapist Bettina Wan, and a nature-inspired interactive musical journey performed by the woodwind quintet Piacere Winds, drawing inspiration from fairy-tale forests. In addition, the Fringe Club will join forces with the Hong Kong Music Therapy Association to present three workshops and programmes that integrate mindfulness and music.
Every programme pushes beyond convention, redefining emotional depth and creative possibility. The Fringe Club's historic spaces will once again become a vibrant nexus of art, shared memory, and bold innovation — the perfect embodiment of this year's theme.
Hong Kong Needs Art More Than Ever: Let Art Heal Souls & Help Audiences Find Emotional Resonance in Creative Experiences
The opening showcase at today's press con featured performances by Chris Cheung and Linus Fung (Volte: an electronic-acoustic concert), Jay Peng and Camila Song (contemporary ritual theatre: "Gepa and the Muted River" - "Unceasing Water, Unending Songs"), and comedians Vivek Mahbubani and Mohammed Magdi (The Healing Power of Laughter), who explored laughter as a source of resilience and strength. Additionally, the festival's kick-off programme—"The Essence of Existence: A Journey Through Life and Art", a solo photography exhibition by Simon Yam—also made its official debut today at Anita Chan Lai-ling Gallery.
Mrs. Regina Leung Tong Ching-yi, Chairman of the Fringe Club Board of Directors, expressed deep gratitude to all participants and artists, and stated: " 'Breaking Boundaries' is not just a slogan: audiences will witness innovative fusions of classical and electronic music, interactive performances blending dance with Nanyin (Southern Chinese traditional music), cross-disciplinary shows combining sand art with live music, and much more. This is the very essence of this year's theme — liberating art from the constraints of form, allowing creativity to grow freely, and enabling every audience to discover their own emotional resonance through entirely new experiences. We aspire for Hong Kong to be not only an international financial centre, but also a vital hub for artistic and cultural exchange in Asia, providing a radiant stage where the next generation of artists can truly shine."
Press Con Showcase Performers:
- Chris Cheung
- Linus Fung
- Jay Peng
- Camila Song
- Vivek Mahbubani
- Mohammed Magdi
- Nancy Loo －internationally renowned pianist
- Yuki Ip －renowned soprano
- Cheronna Ng — Hong Kong pop singer
- Lo Lok — Top 20 finalist, King Maker V
- Senaida – Hakka Chinese-Canadian transdisciplinary artist/ DJ/ Sound Architect
- B-Jazz – the first all-girls big band in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Swings – non-profit group promoting swing dance in Hong Kong
- Backstage comedy – Hong Kong's top destination for live stand-up show
About the Fringe Club
Founded in 1982, the Fringe Club is a non-profit organization and charity promoting artistic creation in Hong Kong. It provides a larger space for local performers and artists to create, along with technical support and promotional assistance. Since its establishment, the Fringe Club has produced 30 arts festivals, organized 24 theater and dance original productions, participated in 68 cultural exchanges across 15 cities, and hosted over 1,600 exhibitions, 9,000 stage performances, and 3,300 community outreach activities.
The Fringe Club is located in the heart of Hong Kong at the intersection of Lower Albert Road and Wyndham Street, in a historic building listed as a Grade I Heritage Site. The venue includes the Jockey Club Studio Theatre, Fringe Underground, Dairy, and the Anita Chan Lai-ling Gallery.