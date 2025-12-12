PANAMA CITY - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2025 - BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the expansion of its educational platform, BingX Academy, with the launch of a dedicated learning hub focused on tokeniz ed stocks , known as XStocks. This new initiative aims to provide traders and investors with comprehensive resources to better understand how blockchain-based stock products work and how they differ from traditional equity markets.As tokenized stocks gain momentum, demand for on-chain versions of major equities, such as AAPLX METAX , and other blue-chip representations, has surged across the global trading community. In response, BingX is expanding its educational resources to help users navigate this fast-growing market responsibly and confidently.The new XStocks education series on BingX Academy breaks down the essentials of tokenized equities, such as how they work, how they differ from traditional shares, and what traders should consider before getting started. It covers core topics such as market structure, custody models, pricing, risks, and regional regulatory limits, with clear guidance on geographic availability.The launch reinforces BingX's commitment to building a user-first trading ecosystem underpinned by knowledge, risk awareness, and informed decision-making. The Academy's XStocks content serves as a vital resource for individuals seeking clarity before engaging with innovative blockchain-based financial products.Traders and learners can access the XStocks educational content directly through the BingX Academy platform, where resources continue to expand to meet the evolving needs of the global digital asset community.Hashtag: #xstocks #appl #tsla #nvda #meta

