BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - Seven Philippine organisations were celebrated at the ACES Awards 2025 for their exceptional resilience, adaptability and forward-looking leadership, demonstrating how purpose-driven businesses can thrive amid rapidly changing global and domestic environments.
The honourees — Nickel Asia, ICART, m360, IBEX, Goldilocks, Ayala Corporationand Globe Telecom — have each transformed their sectors through innovative solutions, strategic governance, and sustainable, impact-oriented growth.
Together, they exemplify the emerging generation of Filipino leaders who balance commercial performance with societal responsibility.
MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan said: "These winners show that resilience today is built on courage, innovation and responsibility.
"They are not just surviving change — they are shaping it.
"Together, they reflect a new generation of Filipino leadership that balances performance with purpose and long-term national impact."
Nickel Asia was recognised for its strategic navigation of the mining sector, addressing environmental and climate challenges while accelerating renewable energy initiatives and global sustainability commitments.
ICART earned accolades for its technology-enabled learning platforms, providing high-quality education to learners across borders, ensuring inclusivity and access.
m360 has emerged as a high-growth technology and communications enterprise, building wallet-based messaging and no-code platforms that enable businesses to digitise rapidly, demonstrating agility in an evolving digital economy.
IBEX was honoured for scaling its customer experience services globally while maintaining exceptional employee engagement and industry-leading retention, showcasing operational excellence and people-centred leadership.
Goldilocks, a heritage Filipino brand, has modernised operations and brand presence while preserving its cultural identity, inspiring national pride and contributing to the resilience of local enterprise.
Ayala Corporation continues to act as a catalyst for national development through strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, banking, property and technology, while embedding progressive workplace policies and community upliftment programs.
Globe Telecom was recognised as a central driver of the Philippines' digital transformation, expanding connectivity, embedding ESG into core strategy, advancing financial inclusion through digital platforms, and modernising the telecommunications landscape to meet the needs of a fast-evolving nation.
"Collectively, these organisations exemplify how Filipino businesses can lead responsibly, innovate continuously, and contribute to societal progress.
"Their achievements highlight the importance of foresight, ethical decision-making, and sustainability in defining leadership for the 21st century, showing that resilience and innovation are inseparable from long-term impact," added Dr Shanggari.
