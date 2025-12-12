Celebrating the remarkable achievements of our Day 1 and Day 2 Philippine ACES winners

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025Seven Philippine organisations were celebrated at the ACES Awards 2025 for their exceptional resilience, adaptability and forward-looking leadership, demonstrating how purpose-driven businesses can thrive amid rapidly changing global and domestic environments.The honourees —and— have each transformed their sectors through innovative solutions, strategic governance, and sustainable, impact-oriented growth.Together, they exemplify the emerging generation of Filipino leaders who balance commercial performance with societal responsibility.MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan said: "These winners show that resilience today is built on courage, innovation and responsibility."They are not just surviving change — they are shaping it."Together, they reflect a new generation of Filipino leadership that balances performance with purpose and long-term national impact."was recognised for its strategic navigation of the mining sector, addressing environmental and climate challenges while accelerating renewable energy initiatives and global sustainability commitments.earned accolades for its technology-enabled learning platforms, providing high-quality education to learners across borders, ensuring inclusivity and access.has emerged as a high-growth technology and communications enterprise, building wallet-based messaging and no-code platforms that enable businesses to digitise rapidly, demonstrating agility in an evolving digital economy.was honoured for scaling its customer experience services globally while maintaining exceptional employee engagement and industry-leading retention, showcasing operational excellence and people-centred leadership., a heritage Filipino brand, has modernised operations and brand presence while preserving its cultural identity, inspiring national pride and contributing to the resilience of local enterprise.continues to act as a catalyst for national development through strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, banking, property and technology, while embedding progressive workplace policies and community upliftment programs.was recognised as a central driver of the Philippines' digital transformation, expanding connectivity, embedding ESG into core strategy, advancing financial inclusion through digital platforms, and modernising the telecommunications landscape to meet the needs of a fast-evolving nation."Collectively, these organisations exemplify how Filipino businesses can lead responsibly, innovate continuously, and contribute to societal progress."Their achievements highlight the importance of foresight, ethical decision-making, and sustainability in defining leadership for the 21st century, showing that resilience and innovation are inseparable from long-term impact," added Dr Shanggari.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

