Recognizing excellence: Celebrating all Philippine winners from ACES Day 1 and 2.

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The ACES Awards 2025 honoured a distinguished group of Philippine organisations whose leadership is strengthening the nation through inclusive growth, clean energy, healthcare innovation and world-class talent development. Asialink Finance, Asian Hospital, TOA Global, BDO Unibank, Energy Development Corporation (EDC) and First Vita Plus were recognised for delivering measurable, life-changing impact that extends across communities, industries and generations."These organisations are building the foundations of a resilient nation — financing opportunity, generating clean power, advancing healthcare and unlocking Filipino potential," said MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan."Together, they are shaping a future that is more inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive."Asialink Finance has played a transformative role in expanding financial access to underserved communities, empowering micro-entrepreneurs and families through responsible lending, financial literacy initiatives and community-level economic development. Its work continues to unlock pathways for self-sufficiency among thousands of Filipinos.Asian Hospital has emerged as a regional leader in digital healthcare, combining advanced medical technologies, telehealth platforms and patient-centred care models to expand access to high-quality, timely medical services.TOA Global has elevated the Philippines' reputation as a global hub for high-value accounting and professional talent through rigorous training systems, international career pathways and strong partnerships with global firms. Its approach strengthens the country's ability to compete in knowledge-based industries.BDO Unibank continues to anchor national financial resilience by expanding banking access across urban and rural communities, supporting financial education programmesand delivering large-scale disaster response and recovery initiatives through its foundation and corporate platforms.Energy Development Corporation (EDC) stands at the forefront of the country's renewable energy transition, leading in one hundred percent renewable energy generation while implementing large-scale ecosystem restoration, forest protection and climate resilience programmes that demonstrate environmental stewardship in action. Its work shows that energy security and environmental responsibility can advance together.First Vita Plus promotes preventive healthcare and inclusive livelihood opportunities by encouraging wellness-driven lifestyles and micro-entrepreneurship across Filipino households, supporting both physical well-being and economic empowerment.Together, these organisations reflect a powerful model of Filipino leadership — blending performance with purpose, innovation with responsibility and ambition with service — and demonstrate how business can be a force for long-term national progress.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

