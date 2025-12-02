University of London at SIM

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Singapore has emerged as a hub for transnational education, allowing students to earn globally recognised UK degrees without leaving the country. For those seeking international credentials with the convenience and affordability of local study, SIM Global Education (SIM GE) offers a compelling solution. Through partnerships with prestigious UK universities such as the University of London, University of Birmingham, and University of Stirling, SIM delivers world-class education with local advantages.UK degrees offered in Singapore through transnational education programmes are designed and quality-assured to meet the UK's rigorous academic standards. Graduates receive the same qualifications and exact same degree as those studying in the UK.Studying locally offers significant advantages, lower tuition and living costs, no need for relocation, and access to a vibrant campus life in Singapore. UK degrees are globally respected, and employers value the analytical and critical thinking skills developed through UK curricula.SIM GE has long-standing partnerships with leading UK institutions, offering over 140 academic programmes. These collaborations ensure that students receive high-quality education aligned with global standards.The University of London (UOL) is one of the world's most prestigious institutions, renowned for its academic excellence and global reach. At SIM, students can pursue degrees in Accounting, Business Analytics, Data Science, Economics, Finance, International Relations, Politics, Management, and Computer Science. Academic direction is provided by leading UOL member institutions such as the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University College London (UCL), and Goldsmiths.Since 1986, SIM has produced over 46,000 UOL graduates, a testament to its strong track record in delivering quality education. Importantly, the degrees awarded at SIM are identical to those conferred in the UK, ensuring global recognition. Tuition fees for these programmes range from S$26,685 to S$42,835, offering significant savings compared to relocating overseas to study the exact same degree.Ranked among the top 14 UK universities and a member of the prestigious Russell Group, the University of Birmingham brings world-class business education to SIM. Its Birmingham Business School holds Triple Crown Accreditation (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS), a distinction achieved by less than 1% of business schools worldwide. Students enrolled in these programmes gain access to a curriculum that mirrors the UK campus experience, equipping them with the skills and credentials to thrive in global business environments.SIM's partnership with the University of Stirling offers specialised programmes such as the BA (Hons) Retail Marketing, designed for students aiming to excel in retail and consumer sectors. Stirling is recognised for its strong industry connections and practical approach to learning, preparing graduates for leadership roles in a competitive marketplace.For students who require academic preparation before embarking on a UK degree, SIM provides robust foundation options. These include the International Foundation Programme (IFP) by the University of London, priced between S$19,385 to S$21,040, and the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY), which guarantees entry into Monash University for any of its undergraduate programmes and is recognised by other UK institutions, with fees ranging from S$13,428 to S$14,213.SIM graduates enjoy strong employment outcomes, with over 80% securing jobs within six months of graduation. SIM's Career Connect initiative provides internship placements, career coaching, and networking opportunities. Students also benefit from micro-credentials in areas such as AI, sustainability, and data analytics, enhancing their career readiness.UK degrees offered at SIM combine world-class academic standards with the convenience and affordability of studying in Singapore. With strong university partnerships, practical learning pathways, and a focus on employability, SIM provides students with the tools to succeed in a globalised workforce.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #StudentSuccess #CareerReady

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 16,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 36% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg