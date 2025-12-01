Worksport completes final stage of execution with launch, adding new, larger revenue stream opportunities and broader global markets for solar power generation and energy storage.

High-capacity modular energy storage (1kWh - 6kWH)

Ruggedized, thermally stable design

Fast-charge and modular architecture

Engineered for real-world mobile use cases

Do not need a pickup truck to own this product.

Replaces your gas generator. Ideal for Jobsite, Campsite, or Worksite.

Intelligent, solar-integrated hard-folding cover

Made in USA of U.S. and imported parts

Generates renewable power directly into the COR

Dual-function: secure truck bed + continuous clean-energy source

Future Pathway to OEM Integration with direct EV Truck battery charging.

West Seneca, New York - Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025 - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and automotive accessories, serving both consumer and reseller markets, today announced that its, marking one of the most significant commercial milestones in the Company's history. The system combines the COR™ portable battery with the SOLIS™ Truck-Mounted Folding Solar Array , creating a compact clean-energy nano-grid that delivers renewable, portable, on-board power for light trucks, overlanding, work sites, emergency backup, and off-grid applications.This launch represents the culmination of years of investment in engineering, field testing, validation, and market preparation. Worksport previously projected, withdriven by both consumer and enterprise-scale channels.Combining two new Worksport products; a seamless, vehicle-mounted clean-power system is created, allowingto generate, store, and use power anywhere. The first commercially available system of its kind.Launch pricing previously announced includesand thefor one HUB and one Battery.Each COR Battery provides about 1 kWh of usable energy (nominal 960 Wh). The COR HUB delivers, with four 120 V outlets plus USB-A and USB-C for fast charging.When paired with the largest SOLIS model, a COR Battery can recharge inunder optimal conditions, supporting continuous off-grid operation by cycling batteries. This modular design helps right-size costs while supporting run-rate growth as users add capacity over time.To seed launch demand and validate the supply chain, Worksport previously placed ancoveringpluswith a Tier 1 global battery manufacturer. SOLIS will launch with 10+ models initially . Management has framed this as a foundational step toward scaling production and revenue as SOLIS and COR enter the market."Customers have asked for a clean, quiet alternative to gas generators that is practical for daily life," said. "With SOLIS and COR now available to order, Worksport is delivering a portable nano-grid that fits the truck, scales with the user, and creates a growth engine for our energy platform. We believe this launch unlocks new lanes across overlanding, trades, fleets, and emergency readiness while building long-term value for our shareholders."Order today and explore specifications and fitments at. Sign up for launch updates: Worksport's Newsletter Figure 1. Worksport SOLIS + COR On A Pickup Truck BedTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Figure 2. Worksport COR Battery Being Utilized in the HomeTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Figure 3. Worksport SOLIS Solar Truck Bed Cover Featured On A Pickup TruckTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Figure 4. Worksport COR Front and Back ViewTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd.W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: [email protected] Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter) YouTube , and Instagram , the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company's newsletters at investors.worksport.com The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.