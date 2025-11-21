Thailand's Oriental Agricultures and Authentic Thai Cuisine

Premium Tropical Produce and Thai Gastronomy to the World,"

Green Growth – Enhancing the competitiveness of agricultural products through safety standards and consumer confidence. Creative Growth – Elevating agricultural value through innovation and Thai-inspired design to differentiate Thai products from global competitors. Global Growth – Positioning Thai agricultural products as leaders in the premium global marketplace.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - The Marketing Organization for Farmers (Or Tor Kor), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, in collaboration with Asia Era One Co., Ltd., is set to launch a major promotional event spotlighting Thailand's high-value tropical agricultural products. The event, titled "will take place from 24–26 November 2025 at Airport Rail Link Suvarnabhumi station, as part of the High-Value Tropical Agriculture Promotion Project—a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening Thailand's positioning in the global market.The project's overarching objective is to expand international market pathways for Thailand's high-quality agricultural products, leveraging the power of Soft Power, the unique identity of Thai tropical produce, and the nation's culinary excellence. This initiative builds upon Thailand's cultural heritage and agricultural roots, transforming them into global strengths through the principles of the BCG Economy Model, which encompasses three strategic pillars:Mr. Parnithan Meechaiyo, Director of the Marketing Organization for Farmers, stated:"Or Tor Kor is committed to advancing Thai agricultural products—especially high-value tropical produce with unique characteristics—to compete confidently on the world stage. The High-Value Tropical Agriculture Promotion Project serves as a strategic roadshow platform to enhance awareness, recognition, and appreciation of Thai agricultural excellence, while securing long-term income opportunities for Thai farmers."The three-day event, "Thailand's Oriental Agricultures and Authentic Thai Cuisine," will feature a curated exhibition of premium Thai agricultural products, including both fresh produce and value-added items. Highlighted fruits include Nam Dok Mai mango, jackfruit, longan, pomelo, coconut, durian, banana, langsat, watermelon, pineapple, mangosteen, rambutan, salak, and papaya—all sourced from highly skilled farmer groups and export-ready producers who uphold stringent standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability.In addition to the product showcase, the event will offer a variety of promotional activities, including traditional Thai cultural performances, Thai culinary demonstrations, and tasting sessions for international travelers arriving in Thailand. These activities are designed to create a memorable cultural experience while strengthening the global image of Thai agricultural products.This event marks a significant milestone in expanding export opportunities for Thai agricultural products and raising awareness among international visitors about the exceptional taste and quality of Thai tropical fruits.The "Thailand's Oriental Agricultures and Authentic Thai Cuisine" event will be held 24–26 November 2025 at Airport Rail Link Suvarnabhumi station, where it is expected to attract strong interest from international travelers, generate new market opportunities for Thai farmers, and support the sustainable growth of Thailand's agricultural economy.Hashtag: #OrTorKor

