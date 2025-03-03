Transaction represents an opportunity to enhance and expand Chubb’s business

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced agreements to acquire the insurance businesses of Liberty Mutual in Thailand and Vietnam. The terms were not disclosed.The two companies — LMG Insurance in Thailand and Liberty Insurance in Vietnam —offer a range of consumer and commercial P&C products, including Automotive, Accident & Health and Non-Motor insurance such as fire/property and industrial all-risk. This portfolio is coupled with complementary distribution through 56 branches, 2,600 brokers and agents, and 26 finance partners. The combined operations produced approximately $275 million in net premiums written in 2024.The transactions are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025 (Thailand) and late 2025 / early 2026 (Vietnam) and are subject to required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.Hashtag: #Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

