The proliferation of IoT has profoundly changed the way assets, such as property, facilities, equipment and manpower, is managed. By harnessing cloud computing, IoT systems surpass the limitations of computing power and storage, facilitating seamless device-to-cloud connectivity and enabling effective remote monitoring.To enhance system resilience, redundancy and compliance with local regulations and data sovereignty requirements, IoT system developers are increasingly connecting their systems to multiple cloud service providers. Meanwhile, a growing number are also choosing to establish hybrid cloud environments for network resilience, data security and privacy considerations.To help IoT companies better manage complex multi-cloud architectures, MQloud's one- stop multi-cloud management platform offers multiple benefits. The platform simplifies the management and monitoring of IoT systems across different cloud environments through a unified interface and provides cross-cloud cost analysis tools to help allocate resources more economically.Moreover, MQloud offers robust cost control, resource allocation and billing features that enable users to effortlessly manage resource quotas, set alerts, and halt resource expansion when limits are reached, ensuring cost efficiency and preventing overspending."Adopting a multi-cloud strategy has greatly improved the resilience and stability of our AIoT systems while balancing costs and security. However, it has also introduced challenges, particularly in developing SaaS platforms and AIoT cloud applications, such as managing costs, integrating information, and controlling multi-cloud access. Additionally, coordinating resources across multiple cloud platforms proved to be a complex hurdle" says Dr. Brouse Huang, General Manager of Chylyng Co., Ltd."With the introduction of MQloud, our approach to multi-cloud management has since been completely transformed. We can now seamlessly monitor all cloud operations and resources through a single interface, significantly reducing administrative burdens and costs, and streamlining operations for greater efficiency," says Dr. Huang.Chylyng is currently delivering AIoT cloud processing services for smart cooling towers deployed by Tairone Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd., enabling them to efficiently manage cooling towers distributed across multiple locations. As Tairone expands its business with plans to deploy more smart cooling towers, Chylyng needs a highly scalable and easy-to-manage multi-cloud resource management solution to address the growing AIoT management demands of Tairone and other clients.As the first project in the Innovenx-Chylyng partnership, MQloud has custom-built a multi- cloud management platform for Tairone's newly installed smart cooling towers after a thorough assessment of their requirements. This platform not only integrates smoothly with the existing cooling tower system but also employs MQloud's "Environment" technology, enabling Chylyng to efficiently manage Tairone's and other clients' network resources on the multi-cloud platform. This set-up allows for flexible resource allocation and greatly enhances system performance."As IoT companies like Chylyng expand their IoT product portfolio and operations, they encounter numerous challenges in implementing and managing multi-cloud strategies," says the CTO of Innovenx. "The varying tools and interfaces across cloud providers complicate integration. And while multi-cloud environments support scalability, expanding across platforms demands careful cost and complexity management, as well as addressing latency and data integration issues. Our platform is designed exactly to address these pain points, offering the necessary flexibility, agility, and scalability, while simplifying operational management and cost control."Innovenx and Chylyng will continue to collaborate on exploring new AIoT solutions, delivering smarter and more flexible resource management experiences to customers, and driving innovation and growth in IoT applications.