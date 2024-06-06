Advertisement

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 -Taman Safari Indonesia, a world-class recreational theme park and conservation site located in six locations and two resorts across Indonesia, has concluded a successful roadshow campaign in China. The collaborative campaign with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy aimed to promote Indonesia's diverse and captivating tourist destinations in key cities, with events held in Shanghai on June 3, 2024, and Beijing on June 6, 2024."The enthusiasm shown by attendees at the recent roadshow events underscores their growing interest in Taman Safari Indonesia and other tourist destinations in Indonesia. Initial reports confirm that attendees showed high interest and had positive experiences, signaling an increasing preference for Indonesian destinations. This enthusiastic response further solidifies Taman Safari Indonesia's popularity among those seeking memorable experiences in Indonesia," saidAlexander emphasized Taman Safari Indonesia as the leading and main attractions and destinations for foreign tourists in Indonesia, working closely with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and other Indonesia tourism stakeholders. Our objective is to spotlight Taman Safari Indonesia while also showcasing Indonesia's diverse and captivating tourist destinations, thereby strengthening the robust tourism bonds between Indonesia and China. This collaborative campaign with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy engages Chinese partners for comprehensive and effective promotion.This effort seeks to reinforce collaborations with key tourism stakeholders, namely: tour agents, tour operators, destination management centres (DMCs), and ground handlers. Taman Safari Indonesia will engage in meetings with key tourism stakeholders to explore business opportunities, gather valuable feedback, and expand networks. These partners have been instrumental in developing and promoting Indonesian tourism. The primary focus is to introduce Taman Safari Indonesia as a leading family recreational destination in the country, renowned for its pioneering efforts in wildlife conservation.Taman Safari Indonesia is actively highlighting its attractions to audiences in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Shenzhen—cities that significantly contribute to visitor numbers at Taman Safari locations in Bali, Bogor, Surabaya, and Jakarta. The park encourages Chinese tourists to immerse themselves in the country's natural beauty, diverse wildlife, culinary delights, and world-class recreational facilities."Through special programs tailored for Chinese tourists, including the Varuna Bali underwater show, interactive wildlife education sessions, and culinary experiences featuring Indonesia's rich spices and flavors, we aim to provide an unforgettable journey for our guests," added Alexander.stated, "The Sales Mission campaign in China is expected to boost the Chinese tourist visits and establish Indonesia as a favorite global tourist destination. China is a primary market for Indonesia, with a total of 2 million tourist visits prior to the pandemic."The rapid economic and business growth in China makes it a crucial market for attracting tourists. Data indicates that the average length of stay for Chinese tourists in Indonesia ranges from 8 to 11 days, with an average spending per arrival (ASPA) of $1,386.55. This figure is comparable to the ASPA of European tourists, who are known for their generous spending habits while traveling.The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is targeting between 1 million and 1.5 million Chinese tourist visits, and a total of 14.3 million global tourist visits by 2024. According to Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency, Chinese tourist arrivals reached 286,375 visits from January to March 2024. In 2023, Chinese tourists ranked fourth in the number of foreign visitors to Indonesia, with a total of 787,024 visits.Based on Amadeus data, as of May 2024, there are 13 airlines that provide direct and regular charter flights from 14 Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Wuhan, Wenzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Chengdu, Guilin, Sanya, Hangzhou, and Dunhuang, to Bali, Jakarta, Manado, and Batam, with a total seat capacity of over 1.1 million seats. The Indonesian government is also strongly encouraging various airlines to increase flight frequencies and open new routes to other cities in Indonesia."Taman Safari Indonesia stands as a beacon of Indonesia's natural wonder and cultural richness, beckoning Chinese tourists to embark on an unforgettable journey. With our commitment to conservation and dedication to providing world-class recreational experiences, we are determined to further bolster the relations between Indonesia and China, paving the path for a thriving future of tourism collaboration," concluded Alexander.Hashtag: #TamanSafariIndonesia

About Taman Safari Indonesia

Taman Safari Indonesia is a world-class recreational theme park and conservation site located in six locations and two resorts across Indonesia. It boasts more than 10,000 animals across 400 species and attracts over 6 million visitors annually. Since 1980, Taman Safari Indonesia has played a crucial role in saving, rehabilitating, and releasing thousands of animals back into the wild. As a result, it has become a prominent global conservation organization for Indonesia's endemic wildlife and endangered species. Taman Safari Indonesia has earned four international certifications and 20 national awards for its conservation and recreational efforts.



The journey of Taman Safari Indonesia began with the opening of its first wildlife conservation area, The Great Taman Safari Bogor, in Cisarua, Bogor, in April 1986. Over the years, Taman Safari Indonesia expanded its footprint by establishing The Grand Taman Safari Indonesia Prigen in Pasuruan, East Java, in December 1997. The success of these two conservation areas inspired Taman Safari Indonesia to create additional sites, including The Amazing Taman Safari Bali, The Funtastic Beach Safari in Batang, Central Java, Jakarta Aquarium & Safari, Solo Safari, and the latest addition, Varuna Bali. Taman Safari Indonesia also oversees several tourism-related businesses, such as Royal Safari Garden, Safari Resort, Baobab Safari Resort, Mara River Safari Lodge, and Safari Wonders. Taman Safari Indonesia's vision is to be an educational and research-based wildlife conservation and tourism destination.



For more information, please visit the official website www.tamansafari.com.



