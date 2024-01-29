Hub to drive innovation and research in healthcare and semi-conductor industries with Syntropy ™ and Athinia ™ platforms

™ ™ Forms a global digital hub enhancing data platforms for customers in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2024 - Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the opening of the Merck Digital Hub in Singapore, representing its first digital hub outside of the US and Europe. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Digital Hub aims to propel advancements within the healthcare and semiconductor industries. Singapore is recognized globally for driving innovation and digital excellence, particularly in key areas such as digital health, semiconductor technology, and artificial intelligence."The latest investment by Merck is a show of confidence in Singapore's digital capabilities. Its Digital Hub will enrich our local ecosystem and help advance digital innovation and talent across healthcare, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence (AI). We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Merck, spearheading more impactful collaborations that can drive the development of new solutions from Singapore, and the creation of good job opportunities for Singaporeans," said Wan Yee Goh, Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare, Singapore EDB. "Merck's engagement in growing the digital presence in Singapore underscores the pivotal role of data and artificial intelligence as cornerstones of the future economy.""Singapore's strong commitment to digital innovation and adoption has provided a substantial advantage to various sectors, including health tech and semiconductors," said Laura Matz, Chief Science & Technology Officer at Merck. "As the Chief Science & Technology Officer at Merck, I am proud to assert that our Digital Hub will be at the forefront, leveraging secure data collaboration ecosystems such as Syntropy™ and Athinia™. This initiative is set to spearhead innovation and foster collaborative technology integration, not only in Singapore but also on a global scale."The Merck Digital Hub brings in the expertise of Syntropy ™ and Athinia ™, both of which enable secure data collaboration among participants in the healthcare and semiconductor industries. These platforms help data owners integrate and curate their data across their organizations, maintaining the high-quality standards required by both sectors. Syntropy™ and Athinia™ have been built under the premise that high-quality data must be traceable to the source and governed appropriately to enable experts and scientists to uncover novel insights. The secure AI-enabled data flow can help unlock efficiencies while ensuring stakeholders maintain control of their intellectual property.The Merck Digital Hub adds to Merck's existing Singapore footprint with around 500 employees in its three business sectors: Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics.Hashtag: #merck

Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.



Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.



Singapore Economic Development Board

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore's position as a global centre for business, innovation, and talent. We undertake investment promotion and industry development, and work with international businesses, both foreign and local, by providing information, connection to partners and access to government incentives for their investments. Our mission is to create sustainable economic growth, with vibrant business and good job opportunities for Singapore and Singaporeans.



Syntropy

Syntropy Technologies LLC is a technology company specializing in healthcare data governance, harmonization, and collaboration solutions aimed at unlocking the value of real-world data. Syntropy empowers healthcare providers, researchers, and collaborators to derive insights from every point of data they collect and generate in a secure, compliant, and ethical manner. Syntropy is a partnership between Merck, and Palantir Technologies Inc.. Syntropy is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Athinia

Data for Pioneers. Athinia™ provides a data analytics platform that brings manufacturers and materials and equipment suppliers together to share, aggregate, and analyze data to unlock efficiencies and time to market, while improving quality, supply chain, and sustainability – all without taking ownership of data.



Athinia™ is a partnership between Merck, and Palantir Technologies Inc. Athinia™ is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. Athinia™ operates independently from the Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. More information can be found at www.athinia.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



