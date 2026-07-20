SEPANG, July 20 — AirBorneo will play a key long-term role in transforming Sarawak into a regional investment and logistics hub, while reinforcing Malaysia’s economic growth, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the Sarawak government aspires to establish the state as a premier investment destination by leveraging its strengths, particularly in renewable energy, which has attracted international investors to Sarawak.

“With the investments we have secured in Sarawak, we must also provide the necessary logistics infrastructure they need,” he said to reporters here today, adding that Sarawak has also attracted significant investments from East Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea.

As for the long-term plan for AirBorneo, he said the state government is looking at Dubai’s experience in terms of developing its flag carrier, Emirates.

He noted that Dubai served mainly as a transit hub in the mid-1970s, with a relatively small airport, before its government established the airline, which had supported its growth.

An AirBorneo Boeing 737-800 aircraft lands at KLIA Terminal 1 in Sepang today. — Bernama pic

“So, in Sarawak, hopefully, with the strength of our revenue, maybe we can do the same thing,” he said, adding that with its abundant resources, the state government hopes to make Sarawak a key driver of Malaysia’s economy.

Earlier on, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof welcomed AirBorneo Airways inaugural flight from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today.

Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah. — Bernama