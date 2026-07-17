KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index closed higher today, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and improving domestic macroeconomic fundamentals.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 9.26 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 1,731.45 from yesterday’s close of 1,722.19.

The benchmark index opened 2.33 points weaker at 1,719.86, and moved between 1,719.56 and 1,735.67 throughout the day.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 690 to 413, while 550 counters were unchanged, 1,082 untraded, and 12 suspended.

Turnover eased to 3.44 billion units valued at RM3.04 billion from 3.68 billion units valued at RM2.80 billion yesterday.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said the country’s softer inflation has strengthened the outlook for consumer spending, while the overnight policy rate, maintained at 2.75 per cent, continues to provide a stable financing environment, supporting business expansion and investment activities.

“(Today’s) gains were led by petrochemical, banking and telecommunications stocks, reflecting renewed buying interest in large-cap and cyclical sectors,” he told Bernama.

Earlier, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) announced that Malaysia’s economy expanded by 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 (2Q 2026), following the 5.4 per cent growth in the preceding quarter. In its advance gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for the 2Q 2026 report, it said the performance was supported by growth in almost all economic sectors, except for the agriculture sector, which saw a contraction.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran dampened overall risk appetite, with renewed attacks across the Gulf pushing oil prices sharply higher amid concerns over disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea export routes.

He advises caution despite today’s gains, as heightened geopolitical risks and volatility in global technology stocks could continue to weigh on market sentiment. “Nevertheless, the local market is expected to remain relatively resilient, supported by sustained foreign buying and continued interest in banking and defensive heavyweights,” he added.

Among heavyweight counters, Maybank gained 16 sen to RM11.20, while Public Bank rose five sen to RM5.25, and CIMB jumped 12 sen to RM7.82. Tenaga Nasional was flat at RM14.30, and IHH Healthcare lost three sen to RM8.50.

As for the active stocks, Tanco added 1.5 sen to 33.5 sen, Zetrix AI rose half a sen to 74.5 sen, while Nationgate lost eight sen to RM1.09. VS Industry fell half a sen to 23 sen, and Dagang Nexchange dropped 2.5 sen to 44 sen.

Of the top gainers, Nestle bounced 44 sen to RM92.44, Hong Leong Bank gained 42 sen to RM22.44, and Hong Leong Industries grew 18 sen to RM18.60. Genting Plantations and Padini rose 17 sen each to RM5.70 and RM1.59, respectively.

For the top losers, Malaysian Pacific Industries sank RM2.08 to RM43.20, United Plantations dropped 40 sen to RM34.60, and Vitrox lost 38 sen to RM7.28. Kelington was 33 sen weaker at RM7.50, and SAM Engineering tumbled 29 sen to RM4.48.

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