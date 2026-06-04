KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — AirAsia X has denied recent media reports claiming that Philippines AirAsia operations have been grounded.

“These reports are false and do not reflect the reality of the business or operations of the airline.

“All flights remain fully operational, with flights and services continuing as scheduled across its network, subject to normal operational considerations such as weather and other standard factors affecting airline operations,” AirAsia X said in a statement today.

Recent media reports said AirAsia owes the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) around PHP271.94 million (RM17.7 million) in air navigation, landing, parking, and passenger service charges accumulated from 2021 through May 2026.

CAAP has yet to issue an official statement.

AirAsia Group co-founder and advisor Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said AirAsia has long championed affordable travel and stands firmly against any development that harms consumers or restricts access to air connectivity.

“AirAsia carries almost seven million guests in the Philippines annually. Our commitment to the Philippines is absolute. We are deeply invested in the country, its people and its future,” he said.

Fernandes also said that AirAsia has played a key role in democratising air travel for over a decade. It has made flying accessible to millions of Filipinos who may otherwise not have had the opportunity for air travel.

“We are incredibly invested in the development of new airport infrastructure across the country, including in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (CEB), which will unlock greater growth opportunities, improve connectivity, enhance operational efficiency and enable us to lower costs even further,” he said.

He also said that the airline intends to deploy more aircraft into operations in the Philippines.

“These developments will allow Philippines AirAsia to expand our network, offer even more competitive fares and continue delivering greater value to Filipino travellers,” he added.

The airline said it views the coordinated and sensationalised reports as part of a deliberate smear campaign that has long been occurring to undermine fair competition in the Philippine aviation sector.

“Such narratives serve only the interests of those seeking to limit consumer choice and create conditions that could lead to a monopoly in the market,” the low-cost airline said.

It added that Philippines AirAsia remains committed to serving the public, supporting tourism and economic growth and ensuring that every Filipino continues to have access to safe, affordable and reliable air travel. — Bernama