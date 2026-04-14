KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended higher on Tuesday in tandem with the underlying cash market.

The April 2026 contract rose 2.0 points to 1,687.0, May 2026 and September 2026 both garnered 2.5 points to 1,688.0 and 1,668.0, respectively, while June 2026 gained 3.0 points to 1,688.0.

Turnover rose to 8,207 lots from 7,293 lots on Monday, and open interest climbed to 40,729 contracts from 40,125 contracts previously.

At 5 pm, the FBM KLCI rose 7.60 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 1,688.12 from Monday’s close of 1,680.52. — Bernama