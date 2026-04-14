KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd will suspend trading of property developer Sentoria Group Bhd’s securities effective on April 21, 2026, following winding-up orders granted by the High Court.

The exchange announced today that the suspension is in line pursuant to Paragraph 16.02(1)(j) of the Main Market Listing Requirements.

On January 8, 2026, Bursa Malaysia granted Sentoria a six-month extension, until June 3, 2026, to submit its regularisation plan.

The local bourse noted that it had the right to suspend trading of the company’s listed securities and to delist it if it fails to submit its regularisation plan to the relevant regulatory authorities on or before the deadline. — Bernama