DUBAI, April 12 — Iran ‌expects to restore most damaged refining and distribution ‌facilities to 70-80 per cent of their pre-attack capacity within one to two months, a senior oil official said, as authorities work to ‌recover from ⁠a wave ⁠of strikes on ⁠energy infrastructure.

Deputy Minister ⁠of ⁠Oil Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar ⁠told the Student News Network that repair work had begun and that ⁠part of the Lavan refinery is expected to ⁠resume operations within about 10 ⁠days, ⁠with other units coming back ‌online gradually. — Reuters