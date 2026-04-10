LONDON, April 9 — Elon Musk’s IPO-bound SpaceX posted a loss of nearly US$5 billion (RM19.86 billion) in 2025 on revenue of more than US$18.5 billion, The Information reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment outside regular business hours.

The loss includes Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI, which SpaceX acquired in February, according to the report.

SpaceX is the world’s most active launch company and has set out ambitions to make interplanetary travel viable. It has also outlined plans to deploy artificial intelligence data centers in orbit.

The company, which confidentially filed for a Us listing in March, generated about US$8 billion in profit last year on revenue of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, Reuters reported in January.

SpaceX is seeking a public listing at a potential valuation of more than US$1.75 trillion. — Reuters