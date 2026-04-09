NEW YORK, April 9 — ExxonMobil on Wednesday disclosed a six per cent drop in first-quarter petroleum production due to Middle East war-related outages, according to a securities filing.

The war, beginning with the February 28 US-Israeli attack on Iran, lifted oil prices to more than US$100 (RM397) a barrel in recent weeks and prompted a surge in natural gas prices in some markets.

While crude prices fell sharply Wednesday after the two sides announced a ceasefire, the surge in commodity prices is expected to boost oil company earnings overall.

As for ExxonMobil’s first-quarter profit outlook, a sudden surge in commodity prices typically results in a “negative” impact to oil earnings because of the way oil inventories are valued according to US accounting rules, it said in the filing.

The oil giant described the impact as “unfavourable timing effects that will reverse over time.”

Excluding these accounting effects, it expects earnings per share to be higher than in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Impacts at Qatar and United Arab Emirates facilities will “lower global oil-equivalent production by approximately six per cent in first quarter compared with fourth-quarter 2025,” the oil giant said in the filing.

The attacks hit two liquefied natural gas trains in Qatar in which ExxonMobil has a stake.

“Public reports indicate the damage will take a prolonged period to repair,” ExxonMobil said. “Pending an on-site evaluation, we are unable to comment on the length of time before the two trains return to normal operations.”

ExxonMobil said it also expects its global energy products output to be down about two per cent due to Middle East disruptions.

The securities filing said the company plans to boost production in the Permian Basin, a shale-rich play in Texas and New Mexico, to 1.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2026, up from 1.6 million barrels a day in 2025.

The company has also achieved first production at Golden Pass LNG, a joint project with QatarEnergy in Port Arthur, Texas.

“This marks a significant milestone in our partnership with QatarEnergy, underscoring the strong foundation we have built together and our shared commitment to long-term value creation and increased global supply,” ExxonMobil said.

Its shares dropped 4.7 per cent amid declines in other petroleum producers. — AFP