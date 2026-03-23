PHNOM PENH, March 23 — A major Cambodian energy supplier will halt sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from April 1 after supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

Sokimex said it would “temporarily suspend the supply of LPG effective from April 1”, according to a statement reported by AFP.

“Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the company has been unable to import LPG since the beginning of March 2026 and therefore cannot continue supplying LPG to customers according to market demand,” it said.

Sokimex is one of Cambodia’s key fuel distributors, supplying gasoline, diesel and LPG through a network of more than 500 service stations nationwide.

Energy Minister Keo Rottanak said the company accounts for only about three per cent of the country’s LPG supply and sought to reassure the public over availability.

He said six other companies were still supplying LPG and told consumers “not to worry” about shortages.

The minister also urged households to use electric rice cookers and stovetops where possible to conserve LPG.

He added that the government is working to secure alternative sources of supply to stabilise the market. — AFP