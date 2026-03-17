MELBOURNE, March 17 – British Airways announced the launch of daily flights from Melbourne Airport to London’s Heathrow, transiting in Kuala Lumpur beginning January 2027.

The United Kingdom's flag carrier will operate the daily route from January 11 using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9. The aircraft will feature a four-class configuration, including First, Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and World Traveller (economy) cabins.

This same-aircraft service will offer a new direct-flight option for travellers and exporters not only from Victoria but also from Tasmania, regional New South Wales, South Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory. Passengers will benefit from convenient connections via London to the extensive global network of British Airways' oneworld alliance partners.

The announcement was welcomed by Melbourne Airport Chief Executive Officer Lorie Argus, who highlighted the growing demand for the route.

“We are thrilled to welcome British Airways back to Melbourne Airport and we’re incredibly excited about what this extra choice means for travellers and exporters,” Argus said.

“London is one of the world’s great global cities and a critical hub for business, tourism and education, while Melbourne was last week voted Time Out’s ‘best city in the world’ as well as being home to the largest British expat community in Australia, so there will be no shortage of two-way demand.”

Argus also noted the significant economic impact of the new service, stating that each new daily international service injects approximately US$190 million (RM745 million) into the Victorian economy annually. She linked the new route to the airport's broader expansion, including a planned US$4.5 billion redevelopment of the international terminal and construction of a third runway, aimed at increasing capacity and choice.

British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, expressed confidence in the new route's success. “We’re delighted to announce sizable growth to our flying schedule for Winter 2026, including a new route to Melbourne. We have a long history of connecting Britain and Australia, and we’re excited to be returning to this great city.”

The flight schedule, effective from January 2027, is as follows:

Flight BA33 will depart London Heathrow daily at 21:10, arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 18:05 the following day, before continuing to Melbourne, landing at 06:40 the day after.

Flight BA34 will depart Melbourne Airport daily at 16:35, arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 21:35, and then continue to London Heathrow, landing at 05:20 the next morning.

British Airways, which has been connecting Australia and the UK for over 90 years, operates to more than 200 destinations in over 75 countries, offering a comprehensive network across Europe and North America. The airline is currently undertaking a significant transformation plan, "A Better BA," focused on enhancing technology and customer experience.