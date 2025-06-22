KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Malaysia’s discussions with the United States (US) Trade Representative and the US Secretary of Commerce on ongoing tariff-related negotiations have made good progress, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz

He said both Malaysia and US representatives have expressed their intention to finalise negotiations before the expiry of the 90-day pause on tariff implementation, and agreed to intensify efforts to reach an agreement acceptable to key stakeholders in both countries.

In a statement today, he highlighted that the US has been one of Malaysia’s top three export markets over the past decade.

“In May 2025, exports to the US recorded the eighth consecutive month of double-digit growth,” he said.

A significant share of Malaysia’s exports to the US supports and complements US domestic industries in sectors such as electrical and electronics (E&E), semiconductors, medical devices, machinery, equipment, and parts.

Malaysia also serves as a key supplier of intermediate goods to US-based manufacturing industries.

“MITI has remained steadfast in upholding Malaysia’s interests in all trade and investment relations, particularly in safeguarding the integrity of Malaysia’s domestic commitments and sovereign rights,” he added.

He further stated that MITI anticipates the negotiations will help secure Malaysia’s supply chains and deliver positive spillovers to local businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while also creating more high-paying jobs for Malaysians.

“These efforts will further strengthen Malaysia’s position as a preferred investment destination in the region and drive the Madani economic transformation agenda towards becoming a high-tech, high-income nation,” said Tengku Zafrul.

Tengku Zafrul led a working visit to Washington, US, from June 18-20, 2025. The visit focused on continuing US tariff-related engagement and negotiations with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

He was accompanied by MITI’s chief negotiator, the Deputy Chief of Mission from the Embassy of Malaysia, and MITI officials based in Washington. — Bernama