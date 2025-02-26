KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Bursa Malaysia maintained its upbeat momentum at mid-afternoon in tandem with the performance of most regional markets, said an analyst.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.03 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 1,581.06 from Tuesday’s close of 1,568.03.

The benchmark index, which opened 1.76 points easier at 1,566.27, trended upwards during the morning session before settling at 1,575.99 at lunch break.

On the broader market, gainers edged decliners 462 to 439, while 457 stocks were unchanged, 1,018 untraded and 36 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.93 billion shares worth RM1.31 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank surged 26 sen to RM10.72, Public Bank increased six sen to RM4.52 and Tenaga Nasional soared eight sen to RM13.48, while CIMB and IHH Healthcare inched down one sen each to RM8.22 and RM7.30, respectively.

As for the actives, Ingenieur Gudang was flat at 4.5 sen, SFP Tech was 1.5 sen lower at 33 sen, Datasonic declined two sen to 27.5 sen and Nationgate dropped seven sen to RM1.87.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 80.65 points to 11,836.94, the FBMT 100 Index gained 87.46 points to 11,591.47, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 50.49 points to 11,485.37 and the FBM 70 Index notched up 96.06 points to 16,9670.68, but the FBM ACE Index dipped 19.30 points to 4,789.30.

By sector, the Financial Services Index added 234.01 points to 19,379.62, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.16 of-a-point to 158.86, the Energy Index edged up 1.52 points to 755.92 and the Plantation Index climbed 38.46 to 7,521.06. — Bernama