KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon dragged by continued selling in selected heavyweights, led by the industrial products and services and financial services sectors.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 5.74 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 1,575.14 from Wednesday’s close of 1,580.88. The benchmark index opened 0.26 of-a-point lower at 1,580.62.

On the broader market, decliners thumped gainers 656 to 278, with 463 counters unchanged, 943 untraded and 22 suspended.

Turnover climbed to 2.17 billion shares worth RM1.33 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped six sen to RM10.44, Public Bank trimmed four sen to RM4.50, and Tenaga Nasional shed 10 sen to RM13.76. CIMB gained four sen to RM8.33 while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM7.21.

For active counters, ACE Market debutant ES Sunlogy was flat at 30 sen, Ingenieur Gudang and TWL Holdings were also unchanged at 5.5 sen and 2.5 sen, respectively. MYEG added one sen to RM1.01 and Top Glove inched down half-a-sen 96.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 42.68 points to 11,900.32, the FBMT 100 Index fell 34.24 points to 11,631.56, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 58.20 points to 11,563.84, the FBM ACE Index lost 71.54 points to 4,935.62, while the FBM 70 Index advanced 18.85 points to 17,358.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 51.87 points to 19,294.28, the Plantation Index slumped 47.59 points to 7,374.81, the Energy Index shed 7.22 points to 778.31, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.76 points to 160.29. — Bernama