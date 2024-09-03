KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 – Penang-born students who have received offers to begin degree courses at local universities can now apply for the Ancom Crop Care Penang scholarship programme.

Applications for the scholarship, which offers financial support to students from underprivileged families, are open until October 7, 2024.

“The scholarships are intended to support Penang-born students who may not have the financial means to pursue higher education,” said a statement from Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Ancom Nylex Bhd.

“Students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply online through the company’s websites.”

The scholarship program was launched in April last year, with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow officiating the event.

To qualify, students must have received offers for any degree programme, except Medicine and Dentistry, from either government or private universities in Malaysia.

Those who have applied to universities but have not yet received their offer letters may also apply, using their STPM or A-Levels results.

University students currently in their second, third, or final years of study are also eligible for the scholarships.

Successful applicants will receive up to RM10,000 each to cover tuition fees for the duration of their courses.

Recipients of the scholarship will be required to sign a two-year bond with Ancom Crop Care, though the company may choose to release them from the bond at its discretion.

The application forms are available at ancomcropcare.com.my and ancomnylex.com.