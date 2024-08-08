KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The ringgit was slightly higher against the US dollar this morning as investors remained cautious ahead of the United States (US) labour data release due later today, said an analyst.

At 8am, the ringgit rose to 4.4920/4990 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4950/5010.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid told Bernama that market sentiment is expected to stay guarded, with traders closely monitoring high-frequency data such as Initial Jobless Claims to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s next move. — Bernama