KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 ― Bursa Malaysia was in negative territory at mid-afternoon, with the benchmark index slightly down amid choppy trade as investors remained cautious.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 0.43 of-a-point to 1,618.97 compared to last Friday's close of 1,619.40.

The market barometer had opened 1.27 points higher at 1,620.67.

Losers outnumbered gainers at 627 to 503, with 484 counters unchanged, 793 untraded, and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.05 billion units worth RM2.41 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank edged up two sen to RM10.00, Tenaga Nasional was flat at RM13.10, and CIMB gained two sen to RM6.90, while Public Bank slid one sen to RM4.16 and Petronas Chemicals edged down five sen to RM6.88.

As for the actives, Dagang NeXchange increased two sen to 47 sen, Advance Information Marketing and AHB Holdings added one sen each to nine sen and 20 sen, respectively, and JCY International rose 2.5 sen to 47.5 sen. Meanwhile, Pegasus Heights was flat at half-a-sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 0.03 of-a-point to 12,353.53, the FBM 70 Index gained 19.25 points to 17,811.20, the FBM ACE Index improved 22.61 points to 5,566.76, the FBMT 100 Index added 1.14 points to 11,949.39, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 7.77 points to 12,622.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was up 0.72 of-a-point to 17,689.71, the Energy Index rose 1.43 points to 1,002.96, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.29 of-a-point to 196.36, and the Plantation Index fell 27.75 points to 7,274.63. ― Bernama