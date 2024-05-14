LONDON, May 14 ― Euro zone bond yields were little changed today as investors waited for Wednesday's data on US inflation, which could influence the Federal Reserve and other central banks' rate-cutting decisions.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 0.5 basis points (bps) to 2.51 per cent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Italy's 10-year yield was higher by 1.4 bps at 3.87 per cent, and the gap between Italian and German bond yields widened 0.9 basis points to 134 bps.

The spread between US 10-year Treasury and German bond yields narrowed 1.1 basis points to 197 bps.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was roughly flat at 2.95 per cent. ― Reuters

