KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Bursa Malaysia ended trading at an intraday low today due to profit-taking activities following yesterday’s strong gains, in tandem with the downbeat performance in the regional markets.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 13.21 points to close at 1,545.59 from yesterday’s close of 1,558.80.

The benchmark index opened 2.50 points weaker at 1,556.30 and hit an intraday high of 1,556.69 earlier in the day.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 780 to 311, while 404 counters were unchanged, 814 untraded and 77 others suspended. — Bernama

