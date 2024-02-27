KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index continued its upward trajectory today to end at its highest level since May 2022 on strong buying activities in heavyweights led by YTL Corporation, Axiata and YTL Power International.

YTL Corporation surged 21 sen to RM2.71, Axiata increased 11 sen to RM2.85 and YTL Power gained nine sen to RM4.15. These three counters lifted the composite index by a combined of 6.73 points.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) surged 11.20 points to 1,558.80 from yesterday’s close of 1,547.60.

The benchmark index opened 2.08 of-a-point weaker at 1,545.52 and moved between 1,545.16 and 1,559.02 throughout the session.

However, in the broader market, losers beat gainers 571 to 505, while 400 counters were unchanged, 833 untraded and 47 others suspended. — Bernama

