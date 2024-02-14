KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― KL shares remained in the red at midafternoon while the key index was down 0.32 per cent, dragged lower by selling in IHH Healthcare, Press Metal and Petronas Chemicals.

IHH was down 11 sen to RM6.10, Press Metal lost nine sen to RM4.57 and Petronas Chemicals erased eight sen to RM6.76. These counters contributed to 3.88 point loss to the composite index.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.93 points to 1,526.44 from yesterday's close of 1,531.37 after opening 3.58 points easier at 1,527.79.

Overall, decliners trounced advancers 566 to 309, while 425 counters were unchanged, 1,000 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.92 billion units worth RM1.10 billion.

On the performance of other heavyweight counters, Maybank erased three sen to RM9.41, Public Bank down one sen to RM4.39, CIMB gained four sen to RM6.38, while Tenaga Nasional erased four sen to RM11.04.

As for the actives, YTL Power lost five sen to RM3.93, Master Tec was 1.5 sen better at 40.5 sen, Widad eased half-a-sen to 12.5 sen and Southern Cable warrant added 2.5 sen to 20 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 35.69 points to 11,338.32, the FBMT 100 Index fell 34.78 points to 10,995.01, the FBM 70 Index shaved 45.40 points to 15,288.90, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 52.85 points to 11,359.78, and the FBM ACE Index dropped by 21.99 points to 4,811.53.

Sector-wise, the Property Index slipped by 6.29 points to 921.27, the Plantation Index fell 56.48 points to 7,220.15, and the Energy Index went down 3.5 points to 887.90.

The Financial Services Index lost 2.26 points to 17,146.0 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.07 points to 173.69. ― Bernama