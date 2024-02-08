KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remained slightly higher at mid-afternoon today amid quiet trading ahead of the long Chinese New Year weekend.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark index gained 2.13 points to 1,515.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,513.11, after opening 0.08 of-a-point higher at 1,513.19.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 446 to 372, while 452 counters were unchanged, 1,018 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.28 billion units worth RM1.10 billion.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB advanced four sen to RM6.24, Petronas Chemicals appreciated five sen to RM6.73, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.29 and RM4.39 respectively, while Tenaga Nasional and CelcomDigi slipped two sen each to RM10.80 and RM4.22.

As for the actives, Widad added half sen to 11.5 sen, Sarawak Cable rose one sen to 13.5 sen, Pegasus Heights and EA Holdings were flat at half sen and one sen, while Ucrest gave up one sen to 12 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 21.91 points higher at 11,245.89, the FBMT 100 Index went up 19.84 points to 10,912.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved by 21.51 points to 11,261.62.

Meanwhile, the FBM ACE Index went up 25.09 points to 4,746.69 and the FBM 70 Index increased 46.10 points to 15,163.93.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gained 14.83 points to 7,182.11 and the Financial Services Index was 11.44 points higher at 16,959.51.

The Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.67 of-a-point to 172.41, the Property Index was 5.25 points up to 904.67 and the Energy Index earned 4.99 points to 877.95. ― Bernama



