KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM38.25 billion in the conventional system and RM31.67 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, the central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders, namely a RM1 billion tender for seven days and a RM500 million tender for 14 days.

BNM will also call for two Qard tenders, comprising a RM400 million tender for seven days and a RM100 million tender for 14 days.

The central bank will also conduct two RM1 billion reverse repo tenders, each one for 31 days and 90 days, respectively.

It has also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, it will conduct up to RM38.7 billion conventional overnight tender and RM31.2 billion for Murabahah overnight tender. — Bernama

