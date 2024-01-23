KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM34.85 billion from RM35.97 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds declined to RM26.23 billion from RM28.33 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for one conventional money market tender, one Qard tender, one reverse repo tender, and a Bank Negara Interbank Bills (BNIB) tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

BNM revised the conventional overnight tender to RM26.2 billion from RM25.8 billion.

At 4pm, it called for a RM34.90 billion conventional money market tender and a RM26.20 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.0 per cent as of January 22. — Bernama