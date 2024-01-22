KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher for the second consecutive day today, thanks to bargain-hunting activities in selected heavyweights and small-cap stocks.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.82 points to 1,491.19 from Friday’s close of 1,486.37.

The barometer index, which opened 0.98 of-a-point better at 1,487.35, moved between 1,485.51 and 1,493.98 throughout the session.

In line with this, the broader market saw advancers outpacing losers 644 to 375, while 428 counters were unchanged, 816 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover decreased to 4.79 billion units worth RM3.12 billion from 5.39 billion units valued at RM2.73 billion on Friday. — Bernama

Advertisement