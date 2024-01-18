BEIJING, January 18 — Beijing’s import and export volume has exceeded 3 trillion yuan (about RM1.9 trillion) for three consecutive years, data from the local customs showed, reported Xinhua.

According to Beijing Customs, Beijing’s import and export volume reached 3.65 trillion yuan in 2023, up 0.3 per cent year on year. Among them, imports came in at 3.05 trillion yuan, the same as the previous year, while exports reached 600.01 billion yuan, up 2 per cent year on year.

In 2023, the imports and exports of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region reached 5.03 trillion yuan, having achieved positive growth for three consecutive years. The region’s imports accounted for 20 per cent of the country’s total import value.

Advertisement

Last year, the region’s imports of grain, crude oil, natural gas and aircraft accounted for over half of the country’s total imports of these products, and the imports of automobiles accounted for two-thirds of the country’s total auto import.

In 2023, the imports of high-tech products in Beijing reached 341.28 billion yuan, up 27 per cent year on year, exceeding 300 billion yuan for the first time.

The top five export commodities in Beijing are refined oil products, mobile phones, steel, integrated circuits, and auto parts, accounting for 55 per cent of Beijing’s total export value. — Bernama-Xinhua

Advertisement