KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Bursa Malaysia retreated from its five-day winning streak to open lower today, taking the cue from Wall Street’s weaker performance overnight ahead of the release of the United States (US) consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday.

At 9.13am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 4.33 points to 1,494.50 from yesterday's close of 1,498.83.

The FBM KLCI opened 1.03 points weaker at 1,497.80.

However, in the broader market, gainers led losers 198 to 194, while 347 counters were unchanged, 1,480 untraded and 20 suspended.

Turnover amounted to 518.09 million units worth RM138.90 million.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said traders remained cautious as they await key inflation data over the next two days, namely the US December CPI and producer price index data.

“As such, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 158 points, Nasdaq Composite added 14 points while the US 10-year yield dipped slightly to 4.015 per cent.

“In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index resumed its decline to close below the 16,200 level mainly due to the sell-down of giant tech companies, namely Alibaba, JD.com, Tencent and Meituan,” he told Bernama.

Back home, Thong believes the FBM KLCI still has legs amid the intermittent consolidation, hence, it is expected to trend within the 1,495-1,505 range today.

“Construction and Energy counters may attract some interests after some selling yesterday,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank eased two sen each to RM9.08 and RM4.37, Tenaga Nasional and Petronas Chemicals lost six sen each to RM10.50 and RM7.04 respectively, while CIMB was flat at RM6.05.

Of the actives, Hong Seng Consolidated, TWL Holdings and Minetech Resources gained half-a-sen each to three sen, five sen, and 24 sen respectively, Pan Malaysia was two sen higher at 17 sen, and Industronics slid one sen to eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 Index slid 8.78 points to 15,100.59, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 24.89 points to 10,788.82, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 16.62 points to 11,250.03, the FBM Emas Index shed 23.11 points to 11,143.04, and the FBM ACE Index inched down 0.76 of-a-point to 5,442.18.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.14 of-a-point to 176.97, the Financial Services Index erased 39.18 points to 16,696.74 and the Energy Index shed 2.28 points to 842.21, while the Plantation Index rose 0.01 of-a-point to 7,082.20, and the Property Index climbed 2.43 points to 907.30. ― Bernama