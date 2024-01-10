Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon in tandem with the weaker performance in most regional markets.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 10.14 points to 1,488.69 from yesterday's close of 1,498.83.

The benchmark index opened 1.03 points weaker at 1,497.80.

In the broader market, decliners trounced gainers 619 to 301, while 440 counters were unchanged, 859 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.43 billion units worth RM1.65 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank eased seven sen each to RM9.03 and RM4.32, respectively, CIMB and Tenaga Nasional lost eight sen each to RM5.97 and RM10.48, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals slid 10 sen to RM7.00.

Of the actives, TWL Holdings and Minetech Resources rose half-a-sen each to five sen and 24 sen, respectively, Pan Malaysia erased one sen to 14 sen, while Hong Seng Consolidated and Fintec Global were both flat at 2.5 sen and 1.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 60.11 points to 11,106.04, the FBMT 100 Index shrank 60.71 points to 10,753.00, the FBM 70 Index gave up 34.09 points to 15,075.28, the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 31.44 points to 11,235.21, and the FBM ACE Index slid 42.23 points to 5,400.71.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.49 of-a-point to 176.62, the Financial Services Index sank 146.99 points to 16,588.93, the Property Index was 10.02 points down at 894.85, and the Energy Index shaved off 1.38 points to 843.11, while the Plantation Index put on 1.73 points to 7,083.92. ― Bernama