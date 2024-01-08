KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM26.33 billion from RM35.93 billion this morning while liquidity in Islamic funds rose to RM34.43 billion from RM30.40 billion.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders, and one qard tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM26.30 billion conventional money market tender and a RM34.40 billion murabahah money market tender, both for three-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3 per cent as of Jan 5. — Bernama

