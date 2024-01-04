KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM37.84 billion from RM41.04 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds fell to RM33.12 billion from RM33.79 billion.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders and one qard tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM37.80 billion conventional money market tender and a RM33.10 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at three per cent as of January 3. — Bernama

