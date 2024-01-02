KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM42.54 billion from RM44.80 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM32.91 billion from RM36.0 billion.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two qard tenders and a reverse tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM42.5 billion conventional money market tender and a RM32.9 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at three per cent as of Dec 29. — Bernama

