KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system dropped to RM41.83 billion from RM50.36 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds slipped to RM29.70 billion from RM30.10 billion.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders and a qard tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

The central bank also revised the murabahah overnight tender from RM29.3 billion to RM29.7 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM41.8 billion conventional money market tender and a RM29.7 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at three per cent as of Dec 27. — Bernama

