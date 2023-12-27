KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM42.43 billion from RM45.31 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds improved to RM27.79 billion from RM25.80 billion.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders and a Bank Negara Interbank Bills tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

The central bank also revised the murabahah overnight tender from RM25.8 billion to RM27.8 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM42.40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.80 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at three per cent as of Dec 26. — Bernama

