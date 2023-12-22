KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today weighed by selling activities in selected heavyweights, in line with a downbeat regional market performance.

At 3.25pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 1.81 points to 1,453.77 from yesterday’s close of 1,455.58.

The FBM KLCI opened 1.18 points firmer at 1,456.76.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 444 to 348 while 435 counters were unchanged, 1,079 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.32 billion units worth RM1.21 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.90, CIMB and TNB lost one sen each to RM5.79 and RM9.99 respectively and Public Bank slid two sen to RM4.25 while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.21.

Of the actives, Classita, Leform and Sarawak Consolidated inched up half-a-sen to five sen, 42 sen and 88 sen respectively and Widad rose one sen to 47.5 sen but Top Glove shed two sen to 91.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 Index climbed 20.93 points to 14,607.45 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 3.95 points to 11,007.05 while the FBM ACE Index declined 33.04 points to 5,193.54, the FBM Emas Index fell 4.81 points to 10,813.91 and the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 5.90 points to 10,479.93.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.35 of-a-point to 172.46 while the Plantation Index erased 2.39 points to 7,029.81, the Property Index dropped 1.43 points to 856.50, the Energy Index contracted 1.17 points to 816.85 and the Financial Services Index slipped 15.38 points to 16,252.69. — Bernama