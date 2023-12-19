KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher tracking the better performance on Wall Street overnight, on expectations of continuous foreign fund inflow into the local bourse.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 0.38 of-a-point to 1,465.66 versus yesterday’s close of 1,465.28.

The FBM KLCI opened 1.28 points better at 1,466.56.

However, the broader market was slightly negative as losers outpaced gainers 133 to 111, while 260 counters were unchanged, 1,812 untraded, and 12 suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover amounted to 150.02 million units worth RM72.04 million. — Bernama

MORE TO COME

Advertisement